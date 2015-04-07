Argentina's National News Agency apologizes to Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ During the Armenian International Media Forum on March 18-23 this year had been organized a visit of some participants to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan across the border of Armenia. Journalist of the National Agency of Argentina Maria Laura Carpineta was among the participants which after the illegal visit posted article reflecting the position of the Armenian side in this matter on the agency's website.

Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani embassy in Argentina contacted the management of Telam agency on this issue. Embassy stated that journalist of the agency illegally visited the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, thereby violated the relevant legislation of Azerbaijan, in connection with which it will be included in the "list of undesirable persons", at the same time brought to the attention of the agency unacceptability of the article posted on the website.The Embassy also provided the agency Telam with detailed information about the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia.

Shortly thereafter, the article has been removed from the website of the agency Telam. At the same time, management of the agency sent an official letter of apology to the Embassy of Azerbaijan.