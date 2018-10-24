Arab journalists visit Jojuq Marjanli - VIDEO - PHOTO

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/d9fe898519495cbf839f0cc1cee18798/6ed2e515-9b83-4484-8119-2d6ebb190799_292.jpg

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Media representatives of Arab countries visited Jojuq Marjanli village of Jabrayil.

Report's Karabakh bureau informs that a delegation of the Muslim countries' Information Agencies Union was accompanied by the employee of the public policy affairs department at Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration Bahruz Hasanov and employees of the Jabrayil Region Executive Power.

The journalists first visited the Jojuq Marjanli village secondary school named after Novruz Aslanov. The media representatives were provided with extensive information about the village. It was noted that Jojuq Marjanli village which was held under occupation for several months during the Karabakh war, was later liberated as a result of a successful Horadiz operation carried at the times of Nationwide Leader Heydar Aliyev in 1994. The threat to the village was fully eliminated following the liberation of the Lele Tepe highland in the April fights in 2016. After that the village was restored in line with the decree of the President of Azerbaijan. 150 houses were built and internally displaced families were returned to their homes.