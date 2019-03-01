Another member of the US Congress issued statement on Khojaly genocide

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Tim Ryan (Democrat), a prominent US congressman representing Ohio, made a statement on the Khojaly genocide.

Report informs citing the AZERTAC that the statement reads:

“The appalling massacre perpetrated on the innocent people of Khojaly in February 1992 is no less shocking 27 years later.

"One of the worst atrocities ever committed in the South Caucasus, justice has still not been delivered and 150 civilians are still missing.

"As we demand respect for human rights and democratic accountability within the international community, it is important that we continue to remember what happened in Khojaly and bring those responsible to account."

Notably, this is the fourth statement issued by the US Congress on Khojaly genocide this year.

Alcee Hastings, Virginia Foxx and Steve Cohen made statements before Tim Ryan.