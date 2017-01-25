 Top
    Close photo mode

    Another Armenian soldier suicides in Nagorno-Karabakh

    His corps found close to frontline

    Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian soldier Shavarsh Galstyan ended his own life in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs referring to Armenian media, press service of investigation committee said.

    According to information, his body was found in area close to troops’ frontline.

    According to information, bullet wound has been revealed in his jaw.

    The report says, criminal investigation with “inciting suicide” allegation was launched. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi