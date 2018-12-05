Another Armenian provocation against Azerbaijan foiled in Serbia

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Another Armenian provocation against Azerbaijan has been foiled in Serbia, Report informs citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said that the Azerbaijani embassy to Serbia has recently revealed the fact of the sale of alcohol drinks, wines, cognac and vodka under the brand Artsakh, produced by the separatist regime created by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, in a separate corner 'Armenian Flavours' at the Belgrade Nikola Tesla airport.

In this connection the Azerbaijani embassy immediately sent a note to the Serbian state and government and held respective meetings.

A request to remove the alcohol drinks, wines, cognac and vodka under the brand Artsakh from the sale at the Duty Free shop was expressed.

As a result of immediate measures taken by the embassy, the indicated goods at the Duty Free shop at the Nikola Tesla airport were removed from sale. It was also noted that any steps contradicting the national interests of the two countries in line with the strategic partnership based on mutual trust.