Ankara discusses issue of Heroizing fascist Garegin Nzhde by Armenia

"The issue of Garegin Nzhde should always be on the agenda and it should not be temporary," Chairman of the Board of the Center for International Relations Analysis Farid Shafiyev said at the "Armenian-Nazi cooperation" organized by the Eurasian Research Center in Ankara.

According to him, following the so-called "velvet revolution", Armenians are trying to present themselves as liberal, reformist:"In fact, racist environment prevails in Armenia and it should be made public.We need researchers to study Armenia's internal environment better."

Later, Professor of Erciyes University Gaffar Çakmaklı said that because Armenians did not have heroes throughout the history, they have declared terrorists committing attacks against Azerbaijan and Turkey to be their heroes. According to him, Armenia declared Garegin Nzhde the hero of the war against the USSR: Garegin Nzhdeh put forward the idea of Tseghakronism. This is national/ethnic and political movement towards a renewal of the spiritual, behavioral and cultural identity of the Armenian people, similar to fascism ideology. At present, Armenia is officially governed by this ideology. "

Nakhchivan, Karabakh and Eastern Anatolia were promised to Garegin Nzhde who works for German intelligence in exchange for his service.