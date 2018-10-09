Andrzey Kasprzyk to hold monitoring on front line

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ On 10 October 2018, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in accordance with its mandate plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC, in the territory of Goranboy region, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Martin Schuster will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.