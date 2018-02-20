 Top
    Andrzey Kasprzyk to conduct next ceasefire monitoring exercise on state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border in the direction of Kazakh region

    Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ On 21 February 2018, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border in the direction of Kazakh region. Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    The Personal Representative Andrzey Kasprzyk, his field assistants Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.
    The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Ognjen Jovic will carry out the monitoring from the other side of the border.

