    Andrzey Kasprzyk holds regular monitoring on frontline

    Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Line of Contact, in the direction of Fuzuli region, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on November 14, ended without any incident.

    The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru, Simon Tiller and a representative of the High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) Lt Col Alexander Nepokrytykh carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

    The Personal Representative Andrzey Kasprzyk, his field assistants Ghenadie Petrica, Ognjen Jovic and the representative of the HLPG Lt Col Harry O’Connor carried out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

