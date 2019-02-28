Andrzej Kasprzyk reappointed personal representative of OSCE chairman-in-office for 23rd time

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ The mandate of the special representative of the OSCE chairman-in-office on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, envoy Andrzej Kasprzyk has been extended for another year, OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Slovakian Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajčák said in his interview to Report.

"I have reappointed Amb. Andrzej Kasprzyk as my Personal Representative on the Conflict dealt with by the OSCE Minsk Conference; we have faith in the Minsk Process, and will ensure it has the support needed to succeed," he said.

Thus, the Polish diplomat has been reappointed as the personal representative of the OSCE chairman-in-office for the 23rd time.

Notably, Kasprzyk has been working in this position since January 1997.