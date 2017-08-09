Andrzej Kasprzyk was informed about hardships the Azerbaijani civilians endure on contact line

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-
Report informs citing the AZERTAC, at a meeting held at the Executive Power of Aghdam Region, the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-
It was highlighted that the ceasefire had been violated 996 times since the last monitoring was held on March 1. As a result of the enemy’s shelling, the grass bundles, owned by a resident of Orta Garvand village, has burnt down; electrical wires have been broken in Tezekend village.
Andrzej Kasprzyk expressed gratitude for the detailed information.
