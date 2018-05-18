Andrej Kasprzyk: I'll continue my efforts to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

https://report.az/storage/news/1958e6bb1ff8613710e2f8668ef4adc8/db4f102d-a78d-48d4-bc1f-2d84d2c85a41_292.jpg
Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on Nagorno-Karabakh, Andrej Kasprzyk is on a visit to Armenia.
Report informs, OSCE official met with Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan in Yerevan.
According to the Ministry of Defense, the sides spoke about the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border and the situation in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.
A. Kasprzyk said that as a mediator between the parties, he will continue his maximun efforts to resolve the conflict.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author