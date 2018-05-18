 Top
    Andrej Kasprzyk: I'll continue my efforts to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

    Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on Nagorno-Karabakh, Andrej Kasprzyk is on a visit to Armenia.

    Report informs, OSCE official met with Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan in Yerevan.

    According to the Ministry of Defense, the sides spoke about the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border and the situation in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

    A. Kasprzyk said that as a mediator between the parties, he will  continue his maximun efforts  to resolve the conflict.

