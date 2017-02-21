Analogous of Susha Mosque will be built in Jojug Marjanli

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ The mosque similar to Shusha Mosque will be constructed in recently liberated Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil district.

Report informs, Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikh-ul-islam Allahshukur Pashazade told at the event dedicated to 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide.

According to him, President Ilham Aliyev gave his recommendations on the issue.