 Top
    Close photo mode

    Analogous of Susha Mosque will be built in Jojug Marjanli

    President Ilham Aliyev gave his recommendations on the issue

    Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ The mosque similar to Shusha Mosque will be constructed in recently liberated Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil district.

    Report informs, Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikh-ul-islam Allahshukur Pashazade told at the event dedicated to 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide.

    According to him, President Ilham Aliyev gave his recommendations on the issue. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi