Analogous of Susha Mosque will be built in Jojug Marjanli

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ The mosque similar to Shusha Mosque will be constructed in recently liberated Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil district.
Report informs, Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikh-ul-islam Allahshukur Pashazade told at the event dedicated to 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide.
According to him, President Ilham Aliyev gave his recommendations on the issue.
İlkin PirəliNews Author