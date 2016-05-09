 Top
    ​An officer of Armed Forces of Azerbaijan died

    The command of Ministry of Defence expresses its deep commiseration to the relatives and familiars of the martyr

    Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 8 despite the efforts of military physicians in Main Military Hospital of Armed Forces the officer of Armed Forces of Azerbaijan captain Savalanov Najmeddin Akif oglu is died due to the wounds gotten during the battle action in the beginning of April, Report infoms citing the press-service of Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan.

    The command of Ministry of Defence expresses its deep commiseration to the relatives and familiars of  the martyr.

