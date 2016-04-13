Ammunition left by Armenian armed forces on battlefield seized - PHOTO

https://report.az/storage/news/87fdb79f0f85b1f2c472efc2549b33fb/67f7b948-cea3-41fc-a543-8cd28694b3d9_292.jpg
Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Ammunition, night vision devices, battle documents, automotive vehicles and various equipment left by the enemy army on the battlefield have been seized by the units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces.
Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
We present photos of ammunition left by Armenian armed forces in the battlefield:
