© Report https://report.az/storage/news/56b838bd26c04aeb580ee45f568adbb5/25b1baed-9638-4f6e-8ffc-a034ed09f270_292.jpg

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Arrested "national hero" of Armenia Manvel Grigorian who has amassed large amounts of wealth and owns expensive properties throughout the region of Echmiadzin and other European countries was heavily engaged in embezzlement and corruption practices. It is evident that it have terribly affected Armenian Armed Forces and ruined his country’s image abroad. Report informs, the U.S. political analyst, Professor at the University of Marquette (Wisconsin) Peter Tase said.

According to him, such actions by high army officials are a legitimate reason to have a high desertion rate among the ranks of Armenian Armed Forces: “Over the last thirty years, Armenian Armed Forces have not shown a high level of tactical training and moral, a tradition that will further persist for as long as Armenia’s top generals lead a luxurious lifestyle while their countrymen are succumbed into poverty and Yerevan’s elite is heavily engaged in occupying over twenty percent of the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, for almost three decades”.

Political analyst also noted that, Armenian society is truly miserable, large numbers of young citizens are leaving their country for a better life and moving into Western Europe, while Armenian soldiers are malnourished and suffer from depression, lack of ammunition and food.

Armenia’s only recipe for successful economic growth and public policies is its immediate and full withdrawal from every inch of Azerbaijani sovereign territory. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan must exert all his influence to stop his nation from being a belligerent actor in the Caucasus Region.