U.S. Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group to discuss the Karabakh peace in Yerevan

10 June, 2015 08:48

https://report.az/storage/news/bb2671ea352be2f480345fa82e379b77/ba60b89e-d039-4f1d-842c-f00fe995b762_292.jpg Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ American co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group James Warlick arrived in Yerevan. Report informs, Mr. Warlick tweeted it on his micro blog on Twitter. "I'm back in Yerevan and look forward to meetings today and tomorrow to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict", says Co-chair.