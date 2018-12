Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group for Nagorno- Karabakh Andrew Schofer will arrive in Azerbaijan today.

Report was told in diplomatic sources.

Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov ( Russia) and Stefan Visconti (France) will visit Baku on February 6. Diplomats will meet with Azerbaijani officials on February 7.

Notably, co-chairs of the Minsk Group will be on visit to Armenia on February 8-9. Diplomats will also visit the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.