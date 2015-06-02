Ambassador: United Kingdom doesn't recognize so-called regime in Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Britain does not recognize so-called regime in Nagorno Karabakh. We have no contact with them at an official level."

Report informs, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Irfan Siddiq said at a press conference today.

He noted, if there was a visit of individuals, and thus they not violated any laws while crossing the border, the UK can't stop them. "But formal meetings with such persons will not be held", said the Ambassador.

The representative of the separatist regime of Nagorno-Karabakh Bako Saakyan visited France recently. According to the Armenian media, B.Saakyan's visit to the UK is also possible.