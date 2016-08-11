Ambassador: Turkey attaches great importance to solution of Karabakh conflict

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey is in contact with both sides of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, to contribute to the solution of this problem.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Umit Yardym said this at a press conference in Moscow.

"Turkey attaches great importance to the solution of this problem.We are trying to build dialogue with both sides of the conflict, "- said U.Yardym.