    Ambassador: Turkey attaches great importance to solution of Karabakh conflict

    Umit Yardym: In order to contribute Ankara is trying to build a dialogue with both parties to the conflict

    Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey is  in contact with both sides of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, to contribute to the solution of this problem.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Umit Yardym said this at a press conference in Moscow.

    "Turkey attaches great importance to the solution of this problem.We are trying to build dialogue with both sides of the conflict, "- said U.Yardym.

