Ambassador: The Netherlands supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group on Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ "We support the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."
Report informs, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Azerbaijan Robert Gabrielse said at a press conference.
The diplomat said that after the escalation of violence on the contact line of troops in early April, the negotiation process has accelerated: "We hope that this issue will be resolved."
