 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Ambassador: Russia is not trying to exclude OSCE MG from process of the Karabakh settlement

    The Karabakh conflict cannot be resolved in a day

    Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Having organized a meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia in St. Petersburg, Russia did not make an attempt to exclude the OSCE Minsk Group from process of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

    Report informs citing Tert.am, it was stated by Russian Ambassador to Armenia Ivan Volinkin.

    "Russia has been working in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group and other formats provided in this matter. It is not a precedent, when the mediators are making efforts to organize a meeting of the warring parties. The US and France have also organized similar meetings, we also initiated the meeting, and it does not go beyond the MG format"- said the ambassador.

    Ivan Volinkin noted that such meetings are crucial to resolve the conflict and arise the mutual trust.

    Commenting on the question of at what stage the settlement of the conflict is, the ambassador said that this is not an issue that can be solved in one day.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi