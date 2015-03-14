 Top
    Ambassador: OSCE MG format is important for settlement of Karabakh conflict

    OSCE Minsk Group is a right direction to resolve the conflict

    Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ The United States will continue to support the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group, said US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta to reporters on Saturday.

    "The United States continues to support the OSCE Minsk Group format, and I think it's a very important format. OSCE Minsk Group is a direction to resolve the conflict", he said.

    The diplomat stressed, the resolution of the conflict depends on the parties themselves.

