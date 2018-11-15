Ambassador of Ukraine: I wish that Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh could soon return to their homes

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Report informs that Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alexander Mishchenko said at the event dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the Holodomor and the 5th anniversary of the Revolution of Dignity in Ukraine.

According to Mishchenko, Ukraine and Azerbaijan are in the same conditions, as both countries suffer from the occupation of their territories.

“We don’t want a second Holodomor and Khojaly,” the ambassador said, adding that Ukraine has always supported Azerbaijan.

He noted that just as the whole world could have made efforts to prevent the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, but it didn’t, the world community is passive on the issue of Crimea today. "We always support other republics when speaking of historical justice," the diplomat added.

Mishchenko pointed out that the falsifications and claims of the Armenian side to Azerbaijan are similar to the falsifications and claims of Russia in relation to the Ukrainian state.

"We want the truth. We need the support of the Azerbaijani society. I wish that the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh could soon return to their homes”, - ambassador stressed.