Ambassador of Netherlands: The meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia is encouraging

The Netherlands advocates for a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, the Ambassador of the Netherlands in Azerbaijan Onno Kervers told journalists at a press conference dedicated to the King's Day - national holiday in the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

"We welcome the meetings of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the ministers of foreign affairs. The Netherlands advocates for a peaceful solution to this conflict. And we hope that these meetings will be productive. They are encouraging. "- the ambassador said.