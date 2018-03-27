Ambassador of Italy: We need to spend time and effort for settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

© Report/ Orxan Əzim https://report.az/storage/news/365d7fd9b414840fd6779db5cb753f88/b65da32f-be97-4dcd-9c35-64b6c108bfec_292.jpg

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ "The solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not possible only by interference from outside."

Report informs, Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari stated in an interview with Il Caffè Geopolitico.

"Italy has always had a balanced position on this issue, which in turn was also expressed by Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano in Vienna, when he presented the program of the Italian chairmanship in the OSCE for 2018. Our country has enough experience in mediation in the past. We believe that it is necessary to work on what unites, not divides.

Both the Azerbaijani and Armenian peoples have lived peacefully in the South Caucasus for many centuries, they have much in common, they know each other well”, - the ambassador said.

The diplomat reminded that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict lasts for 25 years and is similar to the snowball: at the top of the mountain it is small, but when it starts to roll down, it grows and becomes gigantic.

"It is not easy to return to peaceful coexistence, but the task of the international community is to maintain political dialogue in order to reach a peace agreement. And for this we need to spent time and effort.

I think it's very important not to forget this conflict, it would be a big mistake. In fact, it is more correct to talk about a "protracted", but not a "frozen conflict".