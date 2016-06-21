​Ambassador of France: We need to continue the process of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ "As co-chair of the Minsk Group France welcomes the outcome of the meeting which took place in St Pertersburg on June 20 and which has offered to President Aliyev and President Sarkisian the opportunity to pursue their dialogue started on June 16 in Vienna on the issue of Nagorno Karabakh" Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez told to Report.

"It’s only through an open and regular dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia that a peaceful solution to the conflict will be found", Ambassador said.

According to Ambassador Aurelia Bouchez , the Minsk Group co-chairs will continue to perform their duties as mediators between the two parties to the conflict and will pursue their efforts towards the implementation of confidence building measures and the conclusion of a comprehensive and peaceful settlement of the conflict.

"France always ready to help as a Minsk group cochair country. This is quite positive outcome but of course we need to continue the process",- the Ambassador added.