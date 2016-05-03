 Top
    Ambassador of Brazil: Karabakh conflict should be resolved within the OSCE Minsk Group

    It is necessary to solve the problem through negotiations

    Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved within the OSCE Minsk Group, through peaceful talks.

    Report informs referring to the Armenian media, Ambassador of Brazil to Armenia Edson Marinho Duarte Monteiro told reporters.

    The diplomat stressed that this conflict is an extremely sensitive issue. Recently escalation of violence traced on the contact line. It is necessary to solve the problem through negotiations. Brazil's official position is that the settlement should occur within OSCE Minsk Group format", the ambassador said.

