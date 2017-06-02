Ambassador: New French president will make every effort for Karabakh conflict's peaceful settlement

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ "French President-elect Emanuel Macron is informed about the Armenian-Azerbaijani, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Because he realizes rich bilateral relations between the two countries”.

Report informs, Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez said.

Ambassador believes, position of new president on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be directed to peaceful solution of the problem: “He will make every effort for peaceful resolution of the conflict. Main priority of the OSCE Minsk Group is to find a peaceful conflict settlement”.