Ambassador: Moldova has always supported territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Moldova follows the events taking place in Nagorno-Karabakh".

Report informs, Moldovan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Gheorghe Leuke told reporters, commenting on aggravation of the situation on line of confrontation of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

According to him, this topic was brought up by the parties during the ministerial consultations, held in Baku last week.

He said that Moldova has always supported territorial integrity of Azerbaijan: "There are certain formats, which engaged in the settlement of problems. The OSCE Minsk Group, 5+2 group are trying to resolve existing conflicts in the framework of international law."