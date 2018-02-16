 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ambassador: Italy closely follows activities of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

    'Italy hopes the dialogue will bring tangible results'
    © Report/ Orkhan Azim

    Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Italy closely follows the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs".

    Report informs, Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Augusto Massari said.

    The ambassador recalled that Italy in 1992 became one of the first countries to establish relations with Azerbaijan and received a mandate for its mediation in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.

    "The political dialogue (on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement - Ed.) continues, including at the level of the presidents in Geneva. Positive results have been achieved. Italy, as the OSCE chairing country, hopes that the dialogue will be held at a higher level and bring tangible results", the diplomat added.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi