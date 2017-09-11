 Top
    Ambassador: "Israel positively welcomes Azerbaijani President's decision on amnesty for Alexander Lapshin"

    Israel Recognizes Territorial Integrity of Azerbaijan
    Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Israel welcomed Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's decision on amnesty for blogger Alexander Lapshin".

    Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Dan Stav told Report.

    "As we have already noted, Israel supports the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the efforts of the Minsk Group and recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan”, - diplomat said. 

