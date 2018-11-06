Ambassador: Iraq always stands by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

https://report.az/storage/news/77bf61211106e9ef8d66954c6bbdc2b1/86920dab-419c-4a3c-a721-0abdb389842e_292.jpg
Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Iraq always stands by Azerbaijan in the issue of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Iraqi Charge d’Affaires to Azerbaijan Fadhil Awad Al-Shuwaili said at a press conference.
According to Report, he noted that Iraq fully understands Azerbaijan's position.
"We welcome and support all efforts for a peaceful settlement of this conflict and call for the implementation of the four relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council”, he said.
Tural AsadiNews Author