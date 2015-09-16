Ambassador: Holding "The days of Culture of France" in Nagorno Karabakh is a private initiative

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ "holding" Days of Culture of France "in Nagorno-Karabakh is a private initiative, which has nothing to do with the official policy of France".

Report was told by Pascal Mounier, French Ambassador to Azerbaijan, commenting on information of Armenian media about the holding the days of culture of France in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

"France is committed to cooperation with Azerbaijan, and we have no double standards in relations with your country", said the ambassador.

P. Mounier said that, this issue was discussed at the meetings with Azerbaijani officials, including Deputy Prime Minister, Ali Hasanov. Ambassador assured that the official position of France in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is unchangrable, and such an event, announced by the Armenian media, is an initiative of the individuals.