    Ambassador: France's position on Nagorno-Karabakh is changeless

    Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ "France's position on Nagorno-Karabakh is changeless," French ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte said, Report informs citing Armenian media.

    Commenting on the recent statement of outgoing US ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills, the French diplomat said: "France's position is changeless. We are concerned about human losses and hope for the resolution of the conflict through talks within the OSCE Minsk Group format."

