Ambassador: "France does not recognize Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and tens of agreements have no legal value"

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/686f1c7a6fada0cc7adb9fc7e5482562/fc2ea385-6ef6-4762-acfa-fa2b31e9e2e2_292.jpg

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ "As French ambassador to Azerbaijan, I express my sincere feelings to the victims of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and their families, as well as to many IDPs," Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez said.

According to Report, as for the visits of the French mayors to Nagorno-Karabakh, the ambassador said that Paris's position on the conflict is clear and unambiguous.

Bouchez stressed that France's Foreign Ministry once again recalled this with a statement issued on October 26: "France does not recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and the responsibility for the implementation of the agreements signed by the local authorities is not the responsibility of the French government, and these agreements have no legal value. As a co-chair of the Minsk Group France will pursue mediation efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan impartially."