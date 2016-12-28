 Top
    Ambassador: Belarus never been indifferent to Karabakh conflict settlement

    Gennady Akhramovich: Azerbaijan can always count on Belarus

    Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Minsk has never been indifferent to the settlement of unresolved Karabakh conflict".

    Report informs, Belarusian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Gennady Akhramovich said addressing today's briefing.

    Touching upon increase of tension on the contact line of the troops in April this year, G.Akhramovich said that President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko was one of those, demonstrating its principled stand on the issue.

    The ambassador also stated that Azerbaijan and Belarus have always supported each other in various international platforms and thanked Azerbaijan for supporting the stand of Belarus: "Azerbaijan can always count on Belarus". 

