Ambassador: Azerbaijan does not see concrete steps from OSCE on restoring justice

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ "It seems like the OSCE sees its mission not in achieving justice, but in freezing the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," said Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine Azer Khudiyev in a interview with the Ukrainian media.

"The OSCE Minsk Group has taken over the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, but we have not seen any real steps on restoring justice for a quarter century. It seems like the OSCE sees its mission not in achieving justice, but in freezing the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict which is beneficial for Armenia that continues the occupation of our lands," Azer Khudiyev stated.

According to him, the OSCE uses the same method within its activity in regard to other conflicts in the territories of the former USSR - Georgia and Transnistria. "Apparently, the OSCE is striving for the same goal in Donbass as well," the Ambassador added.

Azer Khudiyev went on saying that OSCE does not have any concrete mechanisms for the settlement of any conflicts in the Post-Soviet area.

"For now, only discussions over one or another conflict are held within the framework of OSCE, and none of them, including the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, have found their resolution. Our conflict has been prolonged for too long, but the patience of the Azerbaijani people is not endless. We always maintain the right to resolve this conflict with Azerbaijan's territorial integrity," the diplomat underscored.