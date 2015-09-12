Ambassador: Australia doesn't recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent state

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Scheduled for September 13 so-called "elections" in Nagorno-Karabakh will not affect the future status of the region."

Report informs, Australian Ambassador to Turkey and Azerbaijan James Larsen posted on his Twitter page, commenting on the appointment of September 13, the so-called "municipal elections" in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan occupied by the Armenians.

He stated that, Australia doesn't recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent state.