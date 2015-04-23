Ambassador: Afghanistan will always support Azerbaijan in Karabakh issue

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ Afghan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohammad Tagi Khalili visited Central Scientific Library of ANAS. Report was told in the press service of the library, the ambassador and his delegation got acquainted with the exhibition and reading rooms of the library, including rare copies of books from the collection of oriental literature, books and large format miniatures.

Director of the Central Scientific Library of ANAS Leyla Imanova presented information about the library to guests.

She noted that there is a potential for cooperation between the libraries of the two countries.

In turn, the Afghan ambassador said that he considers acquisition of valuable experience of Azerbaijani colleagues in Library Science very important for Afghan specialists.

The Ambassador also touching the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, noted that Azerbaijan and his country was suffering from the effects of war, so in the Karabakh issue Afghanistan will always support Azerbaijan.