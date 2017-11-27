Ambassador: Afghanistan supports Azerbaijan in Karabakh conflict settlement

© Report/ Elshan Baba https://report.az/storage/news/7eaf55b6179f6b45f270c002bcc64876/f50e22f9-1725-4391-a400-1218f61d65be_292.jpg

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Afghanistan supports Azerbaijan and its people in the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement and is against this aggression”.

Report informs, Afghanistan ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohammad Taqi Khalili said at a press conference.

"Afghanistan is against this kind of governmental terrorism and against any form of manifestation of terrorism," he said, noting that Afghanistan supports Islamic solidarity and expressing hope that Islamic countries will show unity in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.