 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ambassador: Afghanistan supports Azerbaijan in Karabakh conflict settlement

    Afghanistan is against this kind of governmental terrorism
    © Report/ Elshan Baba

    Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Afghanistan supports Azerbaijan and its people in the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement and is against this aggression”. 

    Report informs, Afghanistan ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohammad Taqi Khalili said at a press conference.

    "Afghanistan is against this kind of governmental terrorism and against any form of manifestation of terrorism," he said, noting that Afghanistan supports Islamic solidarity and expressing hope that Islamic countries will show unity in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi