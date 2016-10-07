Ali Resul Usul: Improvement of Russian-Turkish ties is also important for Karabakh settlement

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Improvement of Russian-Turkish relations is also important for settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, Chairman of the Center for Strategic Research of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Ali Resul Usul said at a session of questions and answers at the conference of the Center for Strategic Studies under the President of the Azerbaijan.

"There are issues that have not been resolved between Russia and Turkey. Despite this, there is a progress in our relationship as the two countries need each other", he said.

A.R. Usul said that although relationship between Turkey and Russia have deteriorated after the incident with downed Russian plane, diplomatic contacts continued. "Today we have a discrepancy in positions on Syria, Crimea, Donbass", said A.R Usul, adding that the participation of two countries is also important for the resolution of the Syrian issue.