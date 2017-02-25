Ali Ahmadov: Necessary measures underway to improve living conditions of Karabakh war victims

Baku. 25 February.REPORT.AZ/ "The Azerbaijani state is carrying out all necessary and possible measures to improve living conditions of Karabakh war veterans, families of martyrs and victims".

Report informs, Deputy PM, Deputy Chairman of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party - Executive Secretary Ali Ahmadov said commenting on providing housing for 25 children lost both parents during the Khojaly genocide.

He said that all the necessary assistance is provided to those who left homeless as a result of the Khojaly genocide, necessary conditions established for them: "I think that all necessary measures have been taken. I believe the Azerbaijani government will solve all issues raised by those, if any, remaining without attention".