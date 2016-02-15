 Top
    Ahmet Davutoğlu: 'Russia threatens territorial integrity of Azerbaijan with its support to Armenia'

    Turkish PM said Russia threatens territorial integrity of more 3 countries

    Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'In fact, Russia threatens territorial integrity of Azerbaijan with its support to Armenia.'

    Report informs referring to Turkish media, the country's Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu said in the press conference held with his Ukrainian counterpart Arseniy Yatsenyuk.

    According to him, today Russia threatens territorial integrity of Georgia, Ukraine and Syria. 

