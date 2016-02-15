Ahmet Davutoğlu: 'Russia threatens territorial integrity of Azerbaijan with its support to Armenia'

https://report.az/storage/news/3903461a58e8f0c4e9da7890b2a6b3a8/b9a2494c-ef17-45aa-aeee-075b3cf4637c_292.jpg
Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'In fact, Russia threatens territorial integrity of Azerbaijan with its support to Armenia.'
Report informs referring to Turkish media, the country's Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu said in the press conference held with his Ukrainian counterpart Arseniy Yatsenyuk.
According to him, today Russia threatens territorial integrity of Georgia, Ukraine and Syria.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author