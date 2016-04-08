 Top
    Agreement on restoration of the ceasefire reached to pick up the corpses of soldiers on the frontline

    It is planned to give both sides time to pick up the remaining corpses on the battlefield

    Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Agreement on restoration of the ceasefire reached to pick up the corpses of soldiers on the frontline.

    Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. 

    With the mediation of the OSCE Baku Office and International Committee of the Red Cross, it's planned to give both sides time from 15.00 to 20.00, to take the remaining corpses on the battlefield.

    Later, further information will be provided.

