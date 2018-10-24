 Top
    Advisor to US President: Settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict has strategic importance

    Bolton: US stands for peaceful settlement of this conflict
    Baku. 24 Oct. REPORT.AZ / The settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict has strategic importance, US President's National Security Adviser John Bolton said.

    According to Report, he noted that the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh settlement was raised during today's meetings with officials in Baku.

    "I came here to learn more about the issue. The United States understands that the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has strategic importance. The United States, as a co - chair of the OSCE Minsk group, stands for a peaceful settlement of this conflict, as the peace is important for both Azerbaijan and Armenia," Bolton said.

