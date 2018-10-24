Advisor to US President: Settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict has strategic importance

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/8bec63489bca13491ce4725e9f9bc284/b01898da-44ce-4937-bdff-5253fc614216_292.jpg

Baku. 24 Oct. REPORT.AZ / The settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict has strategic importance, US President's National Security Adviser John Bolton said.

According to Report, he noted that the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh settlement was raised during today's meetings with officials in Baku.

"I came here to learn more about the issue. The United States understands that the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has strategic importance. The United States, as a co - chair of the OSCE Minsk group, stands for a peaceful settlement of this conflict, as the peace is important for both Azerbaijan and Armenia," Bolton said.