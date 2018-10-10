Advisor to US Deputy Secretary of State: Meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders in Dushanbe is a very positive signal

© Report/ Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/9d7840475acbd8275aa36bd6b4d72dec/fcb360ce-e5d1-44be-899a-f40c9b246ed8_292.jpg

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Dushanbe is a very positive signal," U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent told journalists.

Report informs that, according to him, after this meeting, the tension on the contact line was reduced.

"We also call on the parties to this all the time. The United States, as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, is doing everything possible to achieve a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, " Kent said.

According to him, in two weeks the co-chairs of the Minsk Group will again visit the region, during which they will also call on the parties to reduce tension in the region.

Notably, on the margins of the CIS Summit. in Dushanbe, on September 28, a conversation took place between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.