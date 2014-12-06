Advisor to Turkish PM: Russia can play important role in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Russia can play an important role in the settlement of Karabakh conflict" , advisor to Turkish Prime Minister, Ibrahim Kalin stated it in his article published in "Sabah" newspaper, Report informs.

According to him, though Turkey has various opinions in the issues on Crimea, Ukraine and in Syria, official Ankara wants resolving of these issues with Russia:" We expect progress in the South Caucasus either. Russia plays an important role in resolving this conflict and the direction of normalization of Turkish-Armenian and Azerbaijan-Armenia relations. The normalization of relations among the three countries may be the main topic of discussion in the 100th anniversary of 1915's events. Russia as one of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs countries holds a special place in this regard," I.Kalin wrote in his article.