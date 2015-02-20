Adviser to Emir of Kuwait: Our government to defend the interests of the Azerbaijani people in all cases"

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 20, the Chairman of Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikh-ul Islam Allahshukur Pashazade received the adviser of the Emir of Kuwait, the envoy of the UN Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs, Abdullah Matug Al-Matug.

Report was told by the press service of the CMO. Sheikh-ul Islam Allahshukur Pashazade asked him to convey his greetings and deep respect to Kuwaiti Emir Sabah IV Bin Ahmed Al Sabah at the meeting held in CMO.

The Chairman noted the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Kuwait in all fields and highly appreciated the joint efforts for the development of religious and spiritual ties.