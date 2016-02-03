Action Plan on 24th anniversary of Khojaly tragedy approved

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the order of the Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 'Action Plan on 24th anniversary of Khojaly genocide' has been approved.

Report informs, holding of wreath laying ceremonies at monuments to the victims of Khojaly genocide in Khatai district of Baku, Goranboy regional center and Aghjakend settlement, organization of events (press conferences, commemorative events, etc.) at the embassies of the Republic of Azerbaijan to foreign countries, representative offices and Diaspora organizations regarding the genocide, broadcasting of materials, demonstrating bloody massacre, on foreign and local mass media as well as on television and radio channels, on internet network and their regular updating are planned in the action plan.

In accordance with the document, religious denominations and organizations, acting in the country, will organize commemorative ceremonies, dedicated to the victims of Khojaly genocide as well as memorial evenings, photo painting exhibitions will be held in offices and organizations, theater and concert institutions, exhibition halls, higher and secondary schools, meeting will be conducted with the witnesses, documentaries and feature films dedicated to the struggle for national freedom will be demonstrated.

Meetings of heads of state authorities, Parliament's MPs and intellectuals with families of martyrs will be held in the cities and regions, temporarily settled by Khojaly residents (Baku, Sumgait, Ganja, Mingachevir, Shaki, Goranboy, Barda, Sabirabad, Goychay, Zagatala, Oghuz, Balakan).

On February 26, first lessons in educational institutions will be devoted to this tragedy, on 17:00 on that day victims of Khojaly genocide will be commemorated with a minute of silence across the country, Azerbaijani state flags will be lowered in all cities, regions, villages and settlements of the republic.